Arguments against legal marijuana
There is a big push for the total legalization of “medical” and recreational marijuana in the U.S. Ethan Nadelmann is perhaps the biggest promoter of the drug; he is financed in the millions by none other than George Soros. Nadelmann calls prohibition an “absurdity” and “fundamentally wrong.” He smokes.
I know that reading is out of vogue, but all should read Alex Berenson’s book, “Tell Your Children the Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence.” It opens with an account of a woman who stabbed to death her seven children and a niece in Australia. She then stabbed herself and waited outside, talking to herself and God, until her son found her. Marijuana had caused the uncontrolled rage.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said in 2017 that violence has fallen in states that legalized recreational pot. Not true. All four of the states that legalized in 2014 and 2015 (Alaska, Oregon, Colorado and Washington) have seen sharp increases in murders (35 percent) and assaults (25 percent).
In 2011, Jared Loughner shot Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson, wounding her and killing six other people. He was mentally ill and had frequently smoked.
I recently talked to a big-rig trucker who said that he likes to deliver in Wisconsin because we are more normal than where he lives. His home is in Denver. He considers Denver a veritable basket of full-blown users. I had read that this is true.
If you are knowledgeable at all, you should be against all uses of marijuana.
Dorothy Schwankl
Eau Claire
UW-EC honor for Menard ill-advised
As an alumnus of UW-Eau Claire, I was shocked that they awarded their first honorary Ph.D. to John Menard. As far as I know, they have no Ph.D. program, although if Menard has endowed one, maybe he deserves an honorary one.
This is a man who put up huge signs supporting Scott Walker for governor, the governor who slashed support for the UW System, which had already seen its state support diminish greatly over the past several decades.
When Menard donates $10 million, that’s less than 1 percent of his net worth, which is estimated to be as much as $15 billion. Then, he doubtlessly takes a tax credit for his donations.
Our pastor said that giving from one’s surplus is not much; one should give until it hurts. Billionaires have almost incomprehensible surpluses. Our society and form of government enabled them to become super-rich. They should give back a lot more than what for them is chump change.
William Laine
Menomonie