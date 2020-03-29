In support of Lane for county
judge post
In Chippewa County, Steve Gibbs serves as one of our three judges. His sister, Sharon Gibbs McIlquham, is running to replace Judge Steve Cray.
I am extremely concerned over the possibility of a brother and sister holding the same office in the same courthouse. Judges have a lot of responsibility. Our judges make court policy, create local rules and give input to the County Board for budget issues. If two of the three judges are siblings, they will have control.
Also, if someone has a conflict with Judge Gibbs hearing their case, it likely will be a conflict with his sister. When both siblings can’t hear a case, this will cause the third judge to receive a larger number of cases. The purpose of having three judges is to divide the work, not increase work for just one judge. This will cause many problems at the courthouse.
We need to elect an independent judge to avoid this conflict. That’s why I am voting for Ben Lane.
Jeff Hahn
Chippewa Falls