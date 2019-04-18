It’s time to address climate change
Earth Day No. 1, 1970, was an outcry to protect our environment. The EPA was created and soon after the 1972 Clean Water Act passed. Fast forward to 2019, the Wisconsin governor declared 2019 the Year of Clean Drinking Water and the Legislature established a Water Quality Task Force. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler stated unsafe drinking water is the world’s most immediate threat, not climate change. So why, almost 50 years later hasn’t more progress been made on water?
Water quality problems proved persistent. An expanding knowledge base identified difficult issues including nutrients, weeds, algae, lead, groundwater and costs. Plus, 11 percent of the world does not have clean drinking water.
Wheeler continued that threats from climate change were 50 to 75 years out — a scary excuse for delaying action. Clean water is vulnerable to floods, typhoons, hurricanes and droughts.
Whether it is for survivors in Mozambique or small towns in Nebraska, the first emergency response is to provide bottled water. When water supplies become contaminated and wastewater treatment shuts down, illness and disease are imminent. The frequency of events has numbed us to climate change threats. Water quality impacts will be magnified when rising sea levels affect water and wastewater treatment in populated coastal areas.
Clean energy research and innovation is needed urgently. Experience with water problems shows a “fix” switch cannot be flipped overnight. An Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act was recently introduced. This is a carbon fee and dividend program designed to encourage clean energy development. It could become a nonpartisan plan.
Earth Day No. 50 needs to harness the will demonstrated in the recent “School Strike for Climate.” Energized young people, plus veterans from previous Earth Days, can bring focus to the need for action now to protect water and climate for our future.
Steven Reusser
Eau Claire
Trump numbers compare favorably
An April 10 letter asserted President Donald Trump’s polling numbers are historically low compared to previous presidents and lamented the absence of comparative figures to give readers some perspective.
Rasmussen is one of the only polling outfits that still releases daily polling data. According to its website, Trump’s approval rating among likely voters for a recent seven-day period averaged 50.4 percent. Our most revered president (Barack Obama) average 46.4 percent during the same stage of is presidency.
In spite of his low numbers, Obama went on to win a second term.
John Torgerson
Eau Claire