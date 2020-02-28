Kind's column in need of clarifications
In a recent 900-plus words article by Congressman Ron Kind about the presidential impeachment process, Kind made several inaccurate statements. I hope it was because he was misinformed.
The following are clarifying statements regarding Kind's comments:
• President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine likely did not know about the impending military aid at the time of President Donald Trump's telephone conversation with him. Our president called to discuss the known corruption with Ukraine, which was the main reason Zelensky was elected.
• Accusing Trump of being a monarch is an unfounded assumption.
• Our president has developed trade "agreements" with Mexico, Canada, Japan and China, not trade "wars."
• There is only "manufactured" evidence that our president is trying to corrupt the 2020 election.
• In two video comments by Joe Biden, his statements proved quid pro quo: Biden said to Ukraine officials that he'd be leaving Urkaine in six hours and that, if the prosecutor investigating his son's company was not fired, he would not release billions of dollars of aid; and, later, Biden bragged to a group of people that before he left Ukraine, "Well, SOB. He got fired."
Congressman Kind, please read the transcript.
LANE JACKSON
Eau Claire