Division more glaring than ever in U.S.
So, what’s the actual state of the union?
The economy is booming, unemployment is near an all-time low, manufacturing is returning, fair trade is being profitably negotiated, our border is more secure and the military’s capability has been restored, an amazing presidential accomplishment.
Yet, the hostility on display during the actual event last Tuesday, or as news outlets reported their particular angle, revealed a glaring combative level of division. Are sharp divisions in this country something new? No, certainly not.
In the past, despite differences, there remained a basic respect for God, the Constitution, and respect and civility enough to allow opposing views to be expressed peaceably.
In the past, the first words upon the election of a president following the concession on one side and celebration on the other were not, “Impeach, impeach.” Yet now, a shameful show of disrespect for the Constitution and the rule of law is on display at every turn.
I’ve come to the conclusion it really has nothing to do with Donald Trump. The same insatiable mean-spirited greed for power and control we are witnessing would be on display no matter what America-loving conservative became president.
Wisconsinites should “recall” the viciousness “progressives” will stoop to rather than accept the choice of the people. As a constitutional republic, an orderly “change of the guard” following an election lifted the United States above the rest of the world’s chaotic means of establishing their leaders. But now, especially the academically indoctrinated are being tempted by extreme enemies of this, socialism, globalism and the deceptive seduction of free stuff and undeserved citizenship — at your expense.
If enough voters are hoodwinked into embracing this unfounded hate for the sake of party loyalty, this beautiful land of opportunity will become a thing of the past.
Norma Koxlien
Eau Claire
Trump has truly learned his ‘lesson’
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was correct.
She predicted the trauma of impeachment would make a chastened Trump behave better in the future. She and her Republican cohorts in the Senate didn’t have to muster up the moral courage to impeach Trump. They didn’t even have to censure him. The experience alone would teach him a lesson. And it did. It taught him that 52 Republican Senators and all 197 Republicans in the House of Representatives are sheep — and he is their shepherd.
The very next day, like the good shepherd in the parable, Trump went after the one woollyback who dared to leave the flock, beginning what will be a long and blistering assassination of Sen. Mitt Romney (who turned out, to many people’s surprise, to be more ram than lamb).
On day two of the end of American democracy, Trump had one of his lackeys fire Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, decorated soldier and national security aide, for daring to testify against him. Then he had Vindman’s twin brother (a White House lawyer) fired, in the same way that a crime warlord has the relatives of an enemy exterminated — to exact total vengeance. Then he had Ambassador Gordon Sondland fired for having dared to testify against him.
His highness ended the day with a little tweeting in bed and eventually fell asleep to what he knew would be the final response of his Republican Congress: a phenomenon called the silence of the lambs.
George Faunce
Altoona