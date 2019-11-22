Background checks on guns problematic
Is it possible some are trying to insight these shooters in any way to take away our guns?
Total background checking takes away all private sales of any gun. Individuals have no way of obtaining a background check on private sales. The following can happen: list a gun for sale, and you have a buyer, an exchange of money occurs, the sale is made to an undercover government agent that had noticed the for-sale ad, and now you are a law breaker and possible felon.
Next, all guns are confiscated by the government. A felon cannot own any gun, period. Just another attempt of taking away our guns legally.
Daniel Watton
Chippewa Falls