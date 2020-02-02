Russia not the only election threat
The Wisconsin Republican Party has gerrymandered Wisconsin to assure that their party stays in power.
Those same worthies are taking 234,000 citizens off the voting rolls. (There should be only one reason for taking anyone off the voter rolls; when they are dead.)
In light of those moves, I think we have to worry less about the Russians interfering with our elections than our own Republican Party. And, now I see the disease of Republican unfairness is catching; the U.S. Senate Republicans have voted not to hear witnesses or view documents. It seems the rule of law and fairness are no longer a part of the Republican Party.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire