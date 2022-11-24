Voting conservative comes with a cost
As citizens, so far, we get to vote for people to represent our views. A good friend indicated, “You know, I’m conservative, but I voted for the Eau Claire public schools referendum.”
Voting “conservative,” here’s what else you voted for: underfunding Wisconsin public schools and the eventual conservative goal of privatizing schools entirely. You voted to force a raped 9-year-old child to carry the unborn to term regardless of the dangers involved. You voted to dictate women’s reproductive rights regardless of rape, incest and health, while denying help to young families. You voted to give an OK to the most heinous act our government has ever committed; the taking away of babies from mothers at the border. You voted, giving an OK to gift $2 trillion to the rich, thus increasing financial disparity and placing tax burdens on the rest of us. You voted for someone who supported hanging the vice president, who tried to bring down the government.
Meanwhile, you chide Joe Biden for having a crumb on his chin, for a gaff now and then, blaming him for inflation, gas prices; now we learn your conservative rich are responsible. “Grandpa Joe is forgiving school loans!” I say super, the government’s main responsibility is young families.
“Conservative” signs on a north side golf course, in the yard of a funeral home, at the curb at a place selling lawnmowers; not understanding the politicizing of golf, funeral homes or a lawn mower, I now know where I won’t be going for those services.
Please understand what makes you conservative, and that means basing your decisions on reality, not Fox commentary.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire
Comic strip half right on cleanliness
Earl, in a recent “Pickles” comic strip, is disgusted with the “five second rule” that says you can eat what dropped on the floor if you pick it up within five seconds. He’s right — but for the wrong reason.
The fingers he picked up the cookie with harbor far more bacteria and viruses (including streptococci, staphylococci, Escherichia coli, flu, COVID, etc., etc.) than the floor does. Laugh, kookaburra, laugh, but it’s true.
Something like a thousand or more per square centimeter of skin, mostly non-pathogenic, of course, but a significant percentage is potentially harmful, depending on where you and your hands have been.
Dr. Birney Dibble
Eau Claire
Climate change concerns increasing
The nations gathered for the Climate Change Conference in Egypt hoping to limit global warming to 2.7°F (1.5°C) above the Earth’s pre-industrial temperature. According to NASA, we have already warmed 1.1°C of that, most of it in the last 40 years.
Weather fluctuates wildly, but climate, which is the long-term average of daily weather, is much more stable. The “Goldilocks” range of temperatures suitable for human society is surprisingly narrow. Using the Centigrade/Celsius scale to describe the Earth’s average surface temperature, the difference between an ice age and widespread desertification is the difference between four degrees below and four degrees above the 20th century average (13.9°C). In this context, 1.5 degrees of warming is significant. Throughout human history, from the 1960s back to 9,000 B.C., the Earth’s temperature has hovered around 13°C or 14°C. In medieval times, a drop of one degree sent us into the Little Ice Age. Today the temperature is just under 15°C (60°F). This narrow range is very similar to human body temperature, where one degree of warming is considered a mild fever, and change, as little as 3°C in either direction, overwhelms thermoregulation and can be fatal.
We are already seeing the consequences of a one degree rise in temperature. Two further degrees of warming will likely overwhelm our attempts to stabilize Earth’s temperature and lead to runaway global desertification, the equivalent of hyperthermia for the Earth and for us.
The Earth’s atmosphere now traps twice as much heat as it did in 2005. Melted permafrost lakes bubbling methane are appearing in northern latitudes. Either we set our own limits to growth or they will be imposed on us by global warming. At the very least we can try to reduce the fever and give ourselves time to adapt.
John Ferry
Menomonie
Packers recent track record pedestrian
Recently, I watched another subpar game by the slackers. They lost five in a row.
Watching the last few games shows that with the last two drafts and doing nothing by the trade deadline, management is in a rebuilding mode. It also shows they are putting too much money into a couple players and Aaron Rodgers. I don’t care what the players union says, maybe teams should withhold paying players for subpar performances. I’ve always said pro athletes are paid too much money.
That will never change because of the greedy owners and greedy players who think they should be paid millions.
I’d gladly sit on the bench for the league minimum of more than $700,000.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
Dogs oftentimes show unlimited loyalty
Do you know that a dog is very loyal to his owner and would fight to his death to protect him.
But also that same dog will lay there and take any abuse and beating his master would do to him because he loves him and lays there not fighting back and wonders why he is hurting him when he loves him so.
If I ever see that happening, I would try to stop this person from hurting the dog. But I would call 911 first. People like that have no soul.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi