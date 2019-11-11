Health insurance unfair to veterans
Well another Veterans Day was upon us, and I’m sure our politicians were out saying how they care about veterans and their families, and how they are working on veterans issues, blah blah blah.
They were out giving speeches and praising veterans on the 11th and then today, it will be, “I’m glad that’s over, now let’s get back to me.”
I’m a 20-year Army vet, served in peace time and at war. My question to our politicians is: Why can most people carry their children on their health insurance until they’re 25 or 26? Why can’t veterans who fall under TRICARE?
Did we and our families not sacrifice enough? Or are our children not good enough? Why are they being singled out?
We can give free health care to people who are here illegally and to the lazy who don’t want to work, but not to the children of vets who defended this country.
I know I’m not the only vet out there who has this issue, and I ask you to write your congressmen and senators. We can change this; maybe not for us, but for future generation of veterans who will follow in our footsteps.
Kevin Burt
Eau Claire