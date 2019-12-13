Current president threat to
democracy
There is absolutely no doubt that Donald Trump is a fake president.
Over the past three years he has demonstrated that he is a hoax, a fraud and an autocrat who thirsts for absolute power. He is a demagogue who daily employs the tactics supporting tribalism, authoritarianism, demonization and magical thinking. He conspires with foreign governments to benefit himself instead of we the people.
Recent hearings in the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee indicate that witnesses and scholarly experts support the facts that Trump has committed bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of power. Clearly Trump does not support important components of the Declaration of Independence, primarily that all men are created equal and endowed with certain inalienable rights. Nor does he support major components of the Bill of Rights, the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.
This fake president wants to be a king, which is clearly what the founders were opposed to. He is a impulsive, sloppy thinker whose greatest skill is speaking out of both sides of his mouth. It appears that his bone spurs have moved from his feet to his brain. He is a very dangerous man who is a threat beyond anything we have ever seen to our democracy.
By whatever legal means necessary, including impeachment and the November 2020 election, he must be removed from office and replaced by a real president who supports the principles of what has historically been the greatest democracy on the planet Earth. We must not let it perish.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.