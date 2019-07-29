A rare find
By the time I graduated from high school, in 1964, I had already concluded that political liberals are always wrong, their bone-headed policies cause more harm than good and there are probably no honest, honorable, principled Democrats serving in public office anywhere in America. Nothing during the ensuing 55 years has caused me to change my mind. But recently I learned there may be one clear-thinking office holder.
A number of states have recently passed so-called “heartbeat” bills that ban abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Louisiana state Sen. John Milkovich, D-District 38, authored one such bill signed into law in late May.
Apparently (according to conservative website OneNewsNow.com) he had simply had enough of the radical pro-abortion measures being enacted in other states: “The sight of members of state legislatures cheering the legalization of late-term abortions rocked the moral infrastructure of our nation to the core. That moral injustice and bright display of brazen immorality has galvanized hundreds of thousands of Louisianans and millions of Americans ... across our great nation to oppose abortion.”
Milkovich’s indictment of the radical Dems of his party continued: “The abortion cartel has been relentless, merciless and vicious in their assault upon the unborn. We must respond with a uniquely American ethical response, a uniquely American counter-revolution to confront the culture of death, fight the abortion industry and protect the unborn.”
To this extraordinary example of principle, purpose, courage and common sense I say, amen brother.
I must confess I’ve never cast a vote for any Democrat seeking public office and likely never will for a vast array of reasons. But if I were a constituent in this man’s district, I’d vote for him in a “heartbeat.”
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Voting key
If one read the Robert Mueller report or watched his testimony before Congress one would know, using common sense and a rudimentary knowledge of the law, that Trump should be removed from office.
Notwithstanding his eager and continued acceptance of proven Russian interference in our electoral process, he could be indicted for obstruction of justice when he leaves office. GOP politicians and many in Trump's base know this to be true but due to willful ignorance they choose to disbelieve the facts because they desperately wish to remain in power. This can easily be proven by inserting Obama's name everywhere Trump's name is mentioned in the report and then asking Trump supporters to interpret the facts.
The constitutional process for removing a president from office is impeachment. Practically speaking this can only be accomplished if there is a requisite number of members who will make a decision based on the good of the country and not just staying in power. When Trump alienates allies, embraces autocrats, disbelieves his own intelligence services, and inflames the racial and cultural hatreds of his base they do nothing to alter his behavior. Therefore impeachment, while justified, would be prolonged and divert attention of the real issues in the upcoming election. In the end the Republican Senate would fail to remove him.
Strategy and tactics should be directed at voting Trump out of office based on his many illegal acts, knee jerk policies, divisive leadership and unacceptable behaviors. It is up to an enlightened electorate to do what Congress will not and send a message to all future aspirants to the presidency that this brand of "leadership" will not be tolerated. Tell your Democrat representatives to use a strategy that will win.
Dr. Charles Nordstrom (retired)
Eau Claire