Wind-generated power a benefit for many
Wind energy is a great business partner for farmers as well as rural communities.
Farmers are currently going broke raising corn, soybeans and milking cows. But if they have the opportunity to farm the wind by receiving a guaranteed lease payment for 30 years, they may be able to pay off some debts and continue farming. Another plus: The leases generally allow farmers to plant crops right up to the one- or two-acre turbine site.
Good news for the farmer, you say, but how about the rest of us who live in the area and have to look at these 500-foot structures ruining our view? Substantial utility taxes are returned to the towns and county that host the wind farm. The proposed 200-megawatt wind farm will pay, at current Wisconsin Public Service Commission rates, $4,000 per megawatt, which equals an estimated $800,000 per year. The towns where the turbines are sited get 58% ($464,000) and Eau Claire County gets 42% ($336,000).
Politicians and economists talk often about the need for new economic development in rural Wisconsin and rural areas nationwide. Renewable energy, especially wind farms, is a good partner for rural America and a gift to Wisconsin farmers lucky enough to be located in a wind farm development. Farmers win but ultimately we all win when a wind farm of this size provides carbon-free electricity and helps slow a projected catastrophic climate future.
Eleanor Wolf
Eau Claire