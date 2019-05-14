Personhood: No matter how small
What do thriving toddlers Aaliyah, Cullen and Layla have in common? Each was born at 21 or 22 weeks gestation weighing less than a pound.
Some call it a miracle, but all babies are a miracle; the miracle of life. These kids “beat the odds,” surviving extreme premature birth. However, the survival rate of such preemies is growing. Not long ago premature birth before 24 weeks meant certain death. Now 24-week preemies have a 55 percent survival rate and for 25-week preemies it’s 72 percent. These kids all possess the same inalienable rights guaranteed in the Constitution as every other citizen.
Much effort, resources, skill and love are expended to spare their lives. So the question should be asked: “Why does a baby born at or before 24 weeks gestation weighing less than a pound enjoy human rights, while a full-term, seven-pound baby in the womb is denied human rights? Aren’t both human beings?
What “magic” happens passing through the birth canal at 22 weeks that a child five times her weight (but still in the womb) doesn’t qualify for? It takes a willing disconnect to deny one baby rights and recognize those same rights in another baby solely based on the mother’s desire to have the baby or not. The personhood of the baby remains the same whether or not the mother wants the child.
Children who are unwanted by the birth mother are certainly still wanted; there’s a waiting list of couples unable to have children who wish to adopt. Why can’t we love both mother and child, walking with them through a difficult time while celebrating the life within and the courage to carry the baby to term? Perhaps if we all affirm life, no mother would ever choose death for her child.
Pastor Sam Faust
Merrillan