Dems aiming to restore America
I’m proud of our USA but disgusted by this president. We have a White House that separates kids from their parents, tries to cut off Special Olympics funding and has regular visits from a child pornography criminal. We’ve seen 34 associates indicted and six imprisoned so far.
There is hope on the horizon. 2020 candidates have shown integrity and have some promising ideas:
• Joe Biden wants to restore America’s standing on the global stage.
• Cory Booker intends to unify our country.
• Pete Buttigieg brings a young voice to more economic opportunity.
• Julian Castro wants immigration reform.
• Kirsten Gillibrand champions women’s equality and opportunity.
• Kamala Harris wants middle-class tax cuts.
• John Hickenlooper would like to see expanded Medicaid.
• Jay Inslee plans to deal with climate change.
• Amy Klobuchar wants to tackle our opioid crisis and lower prescription drug costs.
• Beto O’Rourke is concerned with immigration policy and rural hospitals.
• Bernie Sanders wants Medicare for all and to limit political influence of billionaires.
• Elizabeth Warren would fix income inequality and stop political corruption.
Now is the time to restore America’s future.
Crispin Pierce
Eau Claire
Biden the wrong choice for nominee
I hear again and again how Joe Biden is the “most electable” candidate for the Democratic Party and how he has the best chance to win against Donald Trump.
While I agree that Trump must not be re-elected, Biden is another example of the safety of women being thrown aside in favor of men in power. Bill Clinton’s rape allegations, Donald Trump’s rape allegations, Ted Kennedy’s drunk driving manslaughter, and countless others are examples of very serious and awful crimes against women being swept under the rug by their respective parties to shelter their politicians.
Biden’s overt sexual harassment toward women and girls cannot and should not be tolerated by a political party that claims to be on the side of women’s rights, regardless of how badly they want to win. Period.
David Mell
Eau Claire
Growing tired of ‘posturing, bluster’
I’m sick of all the primitive posturing, the macho display, the hurling of rocks, the obliteration bluster, and the movies and political rallies that glorify it.
I want what I know can be here, what sages have taught is a better way.
I do not hold to this in the belief that any power beyond what we find in ourselves will miraculously alter the dreadful course of things on Earth.
We are faced with the choice of continuing to behave as subhumans or utilizing the superior capability that distinguishes us from the beasts.
It is as simple and transformational as that.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Funding for rural broadband lacking
After watching all the Joint Finance Committee hearings on the budget on Wisconsin Eye, I see rural broadband gets axed again.
Gov. Tony Evers proposed $78 million for broadband and the JFC cut that to $60 million. The Republican-controlled Legislature touted this as a major investment over past years. Of course they would as past funding under former Gov. Scott Walker was laughable; I compare it to peeing in the ocean.
Broadband has been kicked around for decades in this state. All the benefits of rural broadband have been stated over and over again.
The elected officials of rural western Wisconsin are completely aware of the broadband situation. The next question I have is are these elected officials going to vote power partisan politics or are they going to vote the will of their constituents? What amount of courage does it take to represent your constituents?
I foresee all kinds of excuses for supporting power politics, and it will be easily traceable how our local elected officials voted. As far as courage, I have not read one article by local elected officials challenging the dollars for broadband, not one by either Republican or Democrat. The $18 million dollar shortage could vastly improve and establish a fiber-optic backbone for the entire state where lack of fiber-optic cable exists.
Don’t be fooled by all the hype about 5G. Due to limitations of 5G, guess where you’ll see 5G first? You’ll see it in more urban areas. Go figure. When our local elected officials are up for re-election, my vote will be an easy one. The digital divide between urban and rural areas of this state is unacceptable.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Can we wave the flag too much?
Is it possible to wave the flag too much? Provided, of course, that you wave it with integrity. Is it possible to study Lincoln or Shakespeare too much? Is it possible to read the Bible too much? I believe not. These are great examples of inspiration and strength. We are not waving our flag enough. Not nearly enough.
It seems to me that we may be timid or even apologetic about waving the stars and stripes.
Walk or drive up and down our streets on July 4 and note the homes that have no flag. It is our nation’s birthday. The most important day for America. Why isn’t the flag flying on every home and on all buildings? Is the complacent attitude evidence of patriotic decay or lack of knowledge?
The flag is a symbol of our national unity. It is the spirit of our devotion to our country. It stands for the best that is in us for loyalty, character and faith in democracy. I believe it is time for us to stop for a moment and think; return to the spiritual and ethical values that we were raised with.
Let’s start with ourselves, with a so-called “old fashioned” way of patriotism. Should not every home own and proudly display a flag on all holidays?
When you see our flag, think not only of the red, white and blue, but of George Washington, Paul Revere, Andrew Jackson, the Alamo, Corregidor Island, Pearl Harbor and Patriot Day. The great men, women and events of our past are wrapped up in our flag. It is a symbol of this blessed nation, truly God’s gift to all mankind.
This is what our flag means to me. Can we wave it too much? No, I don’t believe so.
God bless America.
LaMoyne Jevne
Eau Claire