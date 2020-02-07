Time running out on Doomsday Clock
Remember the Greek tale of Kassandra, the Trojan horse and the fall of Troy? Troy was a rich and powerful city whose walls were impenetrable.
Kassandra was a prophet. The God Apollo was attracted to her and as an enticement to romance, granted her the gift of seeing the future clearly. She rebuffed his advances. In retaliation, he vindictively cursed her prophecies. Her prophecies would be accurate, but no one would believe them.
Kassandra warned the citizens of Troy of saboteurs in the wooden horse. No one listened. Troy was destroyed.
In 1947 scientists, worried that nuclear war could incinerate the world, generated a report called the “Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.” They created an imaginary clock called the Doomsday Clock. Midnight was doom and the closer to it, the more risks they perceived.
The farthest from midnight and safest we have been was 17 minutes. Today we are at 100 seconds. Why?
First: Politicians have allowed the international political infrastructure for managing nuclear weapons to erode.
Second: Scientists’ warnings that climate change will destroy our benign atmosphere have been ignored.
Third: Vladimir Putin has discovered a Trojan horse. Through social media he has created doubt and cynicism about climate scientists, media and our government.
How do we protect ourselves? How do we return to the Age of Reason? Defend truth, investigate claims before passing them on, dig to see who said something, research organizations disseminating information.
When we work hard to find and defend truth, we inoculate ourselves from foreign viruses. If we do not work to learn we lose our ability to detect lies. Democracies rely on truth, dictatorships on lies.
If we continue the present course, unable or unwilling to understand our climate scientists, they become modern day Kassandras. And, we risk the fate of Troy.
Jeff Thielen
Eau Claire