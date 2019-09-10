A valuable lesson from our nation’s past
Taken from John Adams, Philadelphia, April 1776:
“We may please ourselves with the prospect of free and popular governments. But there is great danger that those governments will not make us happy. God grant they may. But I fear that in every assembly, members will obtain an influence, by noise not sense. By meanness not greatness. By ignorance not learning. By contracted hearts, not large souls ...
“There is one thing, my dear sir, that must be attempted and most sacredly observed or we are all undone. There must be a decency, and respect, and veneration introduced for persons of authority, of every rank, or we are undone. In a popular government, this is the only way ...”
William Blanton
Eau Claire
Humans have upset ‘the balance of nature’
Mighty storms are the modern siege against which we stockpile, we sandbag, we pray. But to whom? an ancient god who we believe wields the forces of nature now threatening to destroy us?
Do we pray for his favor, as did the Israelites of old, when the Angel of the Lord passed over their houses en route to destroy the first born of the Egyptians?
What if the storm ravages us as well? What then do we make of our prayers and God’s favor?
Perhaps, tis best that happens, to awaken us to the fact that the damage has been self-inflicted.
We have upset not a god but the balance of nature. We have transgressed the laws of science.
Pray, if pray you must, that we direct our obeisance to those laws before it is too late.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith