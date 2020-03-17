Be sure to vote for cooperative board
In early March, we Dunn Energy Cooperative member/owners received ballots for this year’s board of directors elections. Please, do not toss your ballots.
Two outstanding candidates are on the ballot: James Zons and Rachel Kummer. Both have years of public service experience. Neither intends to change what the co-op does well. But both hope to improve the co-op’s accessibility, transparency and accountability, as well as preserve the co-op’s local control, which is threatened by a bylaw change allowing directors who do not live here to shape policy affecting those of us who do live here. Here are a few reasons to vote (ballots will be collected until 4:30 p.m. Friday):
Last spring the board voted unanimously to bar all member/owners from observing board meetings (accessibility?). Keep in mind that we contribute to director compensation when we pay our monthly bill. In short, the directors take the money and run — from us members (accountability?).
Secondly, shortly after raising the facility charge and the kw/h rates on our bills to cover a $250,000 budget shortfall, the board turned around and raised its own pay, to $300 per meeting. I make no judgment on the amount, but the timing and secrecy are troubling (transparency?).
Some states have passed laws requiring energy co-ops to post on their websites board pay and the general manager’s compensation. Because we members contribute all such compensation via our monthly bills, we should know, for example, that Dunn Energy’s GM was paid in reportable and estimated compensation nearly $300,000 for 2017, the most recent year for which the data is available.
Finally, as we are allowed to vote in all three contests on the ballot, we should do so for maximum effect. The time has come to bring light into our co-op.
Chuck Boyer
Wheeler