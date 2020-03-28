College benefits numerous
In reference to the column “Let’s focus on attacking the cost side of college” (Leader-Telegram, March 22), I am as interested as the next person in decreasing the cost of college for the student. Many college students work, some full time, while attending college, decreasing their focus on their education and causing significant stress. After college they are weighed down by college debt.
However, the solution proposed has the underlying assumption that liberal education courses are only about content — that the content can be broadcast, students can memorize it, regurgitate it on a test, and be educated. This is a faulty assumption. The purpose of those courses is to broaden students’ horizons, to challenge their assumptions and their narrow perspective, to have them engage in the life of the mind, to learn that there are many lenses through which to view the world — to develop the ability to examine their own assumptions and understand the systems of power they live in, how those developed and who they privilege.
More concretely, for example, to learn why posting images of burning crosses online, or posting a sign in a dorm that says that food of a certain ethnicity stinks, might be problematical. These goals are not accomplished through lectures to large groups, online or not. Discussion and deep engagement, sometimes challenging and uncomfortable, are required.
A second assumption in the article is that a college education is an individual good. That is also a faulty assumption. Liberally educated students are able to make the world a better place. That is a public good, which the public should be willing to help pay for. The university tightened its belt, very painfully, in 2015 with a major budget cut. I hope the public will now step up and support college education for students.
Karen Havholm
Eau Claire
American way at risk
Gov. Tony Evers:
I am a proud U.S. citizen and love my home state of Wisconsin. I have a kidney disease and my 62-year-old father has the same disease. He is almost two years removed from a successful kidney transplant. We are employed and in an elevated risk category for COVID-19. Yet we implore you to lift most stay-in-place authorizations and let Americans get back to their lives.
The role of government in this country is to protect, not control, the people. Regulations in the wake of COVID-19 seem to have little impact on the spread — almost having the opposite effect. They seem to mostly impact the economy instead of the virus.
Not only is it anti-American to tell a business whether it can remain open, it sets a dangerous precedent. Why open a business if the government can close it at any time? It is wrong for a virus to turn this great country to socialism. The ramifications from reductions in economic activity will outweigh the consequences of COVID-19. If people are unemployed, behind on bills and told to stay home, it will cause great unrest. More people could die from incidents at home, a lack of money for medical care or depression-related symptoms than from COVID-19.
Deaths related to COVID-19 are very unfortunate, sad, and I wish they could be avoided. It’s a dangerous virus and should be treated as such. It makes sense for people such as myself and my dad to take precautions. Washing hands, social distancing and not touching faces are great ideas. However, the government should not be able to tell us who is essential and who isn’t. It should also not be able to violate our First Amendment right to peacefully assemble.
Zach Anderson
Menomonie
The wealthy could do more
A suggestion for conservatives, particularly the rich ones: Your standing might be improved by contributing millions of dollars to organizations struggling to sustain “less fortunate” families and individuals through the nation’s current health and economic crisis.
Case in point: The Boeing CEO recently let go with a $62 million parachute. Surely he should be able to retire on $20 million. Or the United States senators who used inside knowledge to dump stocks. Perhaps it might save their political futures. Or President Donald Trump who could open Mar-a-Lago and his golf courses as sites for hospitals and for temporary housing for people who lose their homes. Might help him appear more “caring.”
These immediate measures could be fine, but a longer view would be better. The 1 percent — it’s actually the 20 percent — might benefit from recalling history has not been kind to the rich who have not given much of a damn for everybody else.
William Carter
Eau Claire
Prayer an important resource
In these challenging times, the unknown becomes overwhelming. We finally, in becoming hyper-vigilant, are taking on new meaning.
But there exists a tool, a weapon, an antidote of supernatural healing powers. It demonstrates sheer brilliance and effectiveness, sometimes beyond human understanding.
Prayer.
Needed especially now when the survival of the fittest, those best prepared and most creative will acknowledge its importance.
Now we have time to reflect upon the bountiful blessings so beautifully bestowed upon us. Our bucket lists are becoming more than mere dreams.
For some it may be time for front line, battlefield and death bed religion. The last hurrah.
Now we have time to review old records and reflect upon memorabilia while downsizing. It’s fun to re-energize humor and the happy times.
Some of us might cherish a spiritual awakening while yearning for divine intervention. Individuals may bond together stronger in family, congregation, neighborhood and friend groups.
Waging world war with an unseen enemy could result in severe human casualties. Our nation’s, and the world’s, economy and our way of life will be forever changed.
It seems we must take paths never before traveled. As a U.S. Marine in Vietnam and Laos while on missions, I did not take existing trails. In fear of booby traps, ambushes and snipers, I blazed my own path through the jungles and elephant grass.
So it is now; we blaze our own path. Prayer warriors together as one — to the one. Falling on our knees in deep prayer to almighty God.
Praying for mysteries solved and miraculous healing. Praying for a shield to protect us from harm and a hedge of thorns to protect us from evil. Thus earning that eternal majestic jubilance — the light at the end of the tunnel.
God bless you and your loved ones.
Dave Zien
Eau Claire
Making impression with Dems
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is acting more presidential than Donald Trump. This is going to make for an interesting scenario.
Cuomo’s leadership skills that are so clearly demonstrated are going to put him in play for something really significant in the November election. Will he become the vice presidential candidate? His actions are making a good case for it. And if for whatever reason Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders withdrew from the race, Cuomo would become the clear choice. He would beat Trump with the same leadership skill he is using to beat down the COVID-19 virus.
This possibility is going to come into play and it is certainly worthy of serious attention by the Democratic National Committee.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.