Thanks, Altoona, for lauding veterans
I have a T-shirt that says, “All Gave Some, Some Gave All” with an American flag in the background. Freedom is not free; ask a veteran.
Do you know what it feels like to watch your loved one leave for his or her tour of the military and wonder every day and hope and pray that when the tour is over she or he may come home and walk into your arms instead of being brought home in a casket draped with the American flag being carried by an Honor Guard?
Thank you, the people of Altoona, for accepting the veterans memorial. I know you will appreciate it.
Eau Claire, how sad.
Margaret Wheeler
Eau Claire
Time to speak up about equality
I am a second-generation American.
I think all of our leaders, from City Council members to our senators, need to refute what our president is saying.
Being quiet means you agree with what is being said. And I’m sure most do not agree, but why get involved? Because our communities, counties and states deserve to give all of the people here equality and not bullying.
Dorothy Miller
Altoona
Drivers: Please pay attention to sign
This is in regard to the “do not turn on red” at the stoplights on Brackett Avenue in Eau Claire across from Taco John’s.
I go this way at least four times a day. Every day there is at least one car beeping or cussing me out.
Do people not read or care about the sign? I am getting tired of this, so perhaps I need to find a new route.
Sally Proznik
Eau Claire