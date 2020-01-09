Trump’s inspiration becoming clear
This president says his order to murder an Iranian was intended to “stop a war” and that his victim was responsible for the deaths of “millions of people.” Take a moment to think seriously about those two statements.
President Bush (who Trump has bashed for it) ordered the invasion of Iraq because of its involvement in the 9-11 attacks. Until that was proven wrong. Then it was because of weapons of mass destruction. Until those were not found. Then it was because Saddam Hussein was a bad guy. Which he was, along with plenty of other characters he could have targeted.
I couldn’t decide at the time what Bush’s motivation was in doing such obviously destructive things, but I do have thoughts about this man’s motivations. Since he took office, Trump has systematically vandalized anything and everything accomplished by his predecessor. Of particular relevance in this case is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action of 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 nations that he repudiated. And now he can (in his mind) supplant Obama as a destroyer of terrorists.
Trump’s visceral dislike of Barack Obama, his impulsive, dishonest, imperious nature and lack of moral compunction, mark him as uniquely unqualified to be the face of this great country.
Daniel Fisher
Eau Claire
Clinton Foundation also has concerns
I note in the editorials on Dec 29. that the Trump Foundation is a mess. I am wondering why the writer, Samuel Handwerger, failed to mention the Clinton Foundation is a mess as well.
Prior to the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton garnered millions of dollars in a “pay-to-play” scheme via the foundation in exchange for political favors. Players included many of the rich oil countries, Al-Qaeda Islamists, Swiss banks, Keystone XL pipeline financiers, Boeing Corp., and many more. Most of these shady business dealing were through the use of Hillary’s private email server ... and thanks to James Comey, she has gotten away with it even though it was highly illegal.
Might Handwerger be just a little bit biased or is he just ill-informed?
David Bergstrom
Eau Claire