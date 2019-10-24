Fond memories of local photographer
I noticed the headline article in Thursday’s Leader-Telegram newspaper ... the passing away of photographer John Lindrud.
John and I became “close” friends as an excellent newspaper photographer and as a basketball referee over some 25 years. John and I exchanged “quips” under many a basket as he shot his high school sports photos and I roamed many a baseline during countless Memorial and North contests.
It was pure fun as I teased him on his photo expertise, and John felt I was calling way too many fouls.
I lost contact with a wonderful friend and excellent photographer.
Glen Volkman
Eau Claire
Poor judgment shown on front page
How sad to see the front page of Oct. 23’s edition.
A large smiling face picture of Mason Barth, a young BASE jumper who admits to engaging in illegal activity last week in Menomonie. What a great message you sent to your readers — yes, we will glamorize a person who breaks the law and usurps precious limited city resources to rescue him from such activity.
I would expect better from the Leader-Telegram.
Eric Nielsen
Eau Claire