Medicare Advantage plan applauded
Not every debate about health care has to be partisan and Medicare Advantage is proving it. This Medicare option gives seniors more flexibility and choice, has massive bipartisan support and the seniors that have it love it.
The reason a strong majority of seniors, including me, love their Medicare Advantage plan is simple. It gives me the coverage of traditional Medicare, with the added benefits of things like dental, wellness programs, vision and prescription drug coverage at little additional cost. In addition, my MA plan caps out-of-pocket costs and helps me focus on staying healthy.
Medicare Advantage empowers seniors to take control of their health care, which is why so many seniors like me love it. Despite all the political bickering in Washington and on the presidential campaign trail, I hope members of Congress will remember how important Medicare Advantage is to us seniors and keep it above the partisan fights.
Charlotte Rasmussen
Stanley