Wind farm would have adverse effects
Growing up on a small dairy farm in Clear Creek, Eau Claire County, I developed an appreciation for land being more than just a commodity. My family has been working to restore our land to prairie and sustainable agriculture. We enjoy the wildlife it supports and teach our children stewardship and how our decisions will impact generations to come.
Our society has an insatiable desire for energy. We realize energy must come from somewhere. The county, city and local utilities of Eau Claire have pledged to turn toward renewable energy sources. We commend these efforts. We support our utility’s Solar Community Project and will be installing a solar PV system to offset 100% of our electricity use. Together, we can work toward achieving our goals and be proud of our legacy. Turning our beautiful countryside into an industrial wind energy park is not part of that legacy.
The out-of-state developer will argue in favor of industrialized wind energy. But what of the consequences? They promise the communities a cash payment and landowners a stream of revenue, but in exchange, the developer is not held accountable for negative effects. We have heard promises like this before. We live in a beautiful region. Let’s not trade promises of “clean energy” for turning our countryside into an industrial park of enormous scale. What will the clean-up cost be when more efficient forms of energy production come online? Make no mistake, once this project goes up, the landscape will never be the same.
As we consider all the possibilities of moving toward cleaner forms of energy, let’s not lose sight of the most important reasons we chose to live here; the value and beauty of the land beyond that of a commodity and our strong sense of community.
Matt and Carin Keyes
Eau Claire