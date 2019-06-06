UW-EC honor for Menard ill-advised
As an alumnus of UW-Eau Claire, I was shocked that they awarded their first honorary Ph.D. to John Menard. As far as I know, they have no Ph.D. program, although if Menard has endowed one, maybe he deserves an honorary one.
This is a man who put up huge signs supporting Scott Walker for governor, the governor who slashed support for the UW System, which had already seen its state support diminish greatly over the past several decades.
When Menard donates $10 million, that’s less than 1 percent of his net worth, which is estimated to be as much as $15 billion. Then, he doubtlessly takes a tax credit for his donations.
Our pastor said that giving from one’s surplus is not much; one should give until it hurts. Billionaires have almost incomprehensible surpluses. Our society and form of government enabled them to become super-rich. They should give back a lot more than what for them is chump change.
William Laine
Menomonie