A closer look at governor’s veto
Republicans are right: We do need more psychiatric beds in our area.
Unfortunately, my Assembly representative, Romaine Quinn, and his GOP colleagues have spent months trying to whip this issue into partisan advantage instead of working to realistically bring more beds on-line.
Republicans inserted a provision in the budget to spend $15 million on 22 new beds in the Eau Claire area for emergency psychiatric detentions, and Gov. Tony Evers vetoed it. That’s true, but here’s what that leaves out:
That $15 million was stolen from expanding the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, which is part of a larger plan to close and replace the unsafe Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile facilities. So when Quinn claims there was “no poison pill” in the budget provision, that’s a lie.
And despite Republican efforts to frame this as a choice between the same kind of facility either going to Madison or Eau Claire, the center expansion will be for rehabilitating violent juvenile offenders, including girls for the first time. Those beds will not be taking any emergency detentions from police departments.
It sure looks like Republicans wanted Evers to veto this funding. Remember, this was the state budget. They could have funded the beds in Eau Claire a hundred different ways, but they chose to undermine another, equally important project. Evers vetoed it to keep the Mendota project on track, and Republicans got to make speeches about how Democrats had forsaken northern Wisconsin.
If Wisconsin Republicans are serious about adding more psychiatric beds in our area, they should put as much effort into passing AB 433 and AB 443 as they did into grandstanding on Evers’ veto. These fully funded bills would add psychiatric beds in northern Wisconsin without undermining other important projects, and both are supported by Democrats and Republicans.
Daniel Agne
Rice Lake