Acceptance
a goal for
President Trump
Cold fact: The federal government and, to a considerable extent, many state governments are now controlled by a small minority consisting of those who vote in Republican primaries. The result in the House are “Freedom Caucus Republicans” (Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Matt Gaetz, et al) who are doubtless “true believers.” Meanwhile hand-wringing senators Lisa Murkowski, Cory Gardner and Joni Ernst are perpetually “troubled/concerned/disappointed” in the president but can be counted on to tow the party line in the end.
Until moderate/mainstream Republicans (if there actually are any) begin to participate in the nominating process, or Republican candidates as they are currently produced lose general elections, nothing changes.
Presiding over the dysfunction is a president who has, more effectively than any previous Republican, harnessed the “aggrieved” Republican base which sees him as their truly authentic representative. This perception is really quite understandable because, in fact, President Trump is at his most authentic when conveying his very genuine sense of grievance. Despite his wealth and the notoriety he has carefully cultivated in the New York and national tabloids well as via reality TV, he has never achieved his real goal, which is acceptance by the Manhattan elite that has always seen him as a clownish, outer-borough grifter. Indeed, gold toilets do not a classy aristocrat make.
Let’s be honest: The Music Man has come to Washington and Messrs. Barr, Pompeo, Giuliani and Mulvaney are playing first chairs, if only in “acting” capacities.
Fellow citizens, let us take a deep breath, block out the loudest voices, educate ourselves as best we can .... and try to vote wisely.
Dennis Erickson
Eau Claire
Kind not bipartisan
Recently, Congressman Ron Kind was named “one of the most bipartisan members of Congress” by the Wisconsin Examiner.
Yes, the same Ron Kind who waited over a year to pass the USMCA and the same Ron Kind who voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
Was his decision to let the USMCA collect dust on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk bipartisan? Was his vote on impeachment another example of his bipartisan voting record?
Consider this: Congressman Kind has voted with Pelosi and Rep. Ilhan Omar 94% of the time and with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 93% of the time. Meanwhile, Kind has only voted with the president 4% of the time. Another example of Kind’s bipartisan voting record.
By waiting to approve the USMCA, Kind put his personal politics above the well-being of the farmers who live in his district. Then, after he finally voted to approve the USMCA, Kind took credit for this monumental trade deal. He even acknowledged that the USMCA is “welcomed relief for our farmers.” Now, let me ask you: If Kind truly cared about taking care of his constituents in his district, in which agriculture is one of its top industries, then why did he wait so long?
Kind is not bipartisan. If anything, he has proven to be more like “The Squad” than the farmers in his district.
Tiffany Van Dyke
Eau Claire