A poor performance by city officials
I am an Eau Claire city resident and a combat veteran. I have been following the proceedings of the City Council as it pertains to the Veterans Tribute Park project.
I recently noticed that the founders of the Veterans Tribute Park have decided to take the project to the city of Altoona. How this council could mess up a project that most city residents supported displays poor representation of the citizens of this city.
Where was the leadership on the council in keeping the project on point and not allowing it to be slowed and delayed by a loud few of its members?
If everything in the future that comes before the City Council must be filtered through a narrow “politically correct” agenda, then nothing will be accomplished to better the city.
The loud voices that could not get behind a project to honor our area veterans know who you are. You should resign or be recalled by people in your district of representation.
Carl Steven Keehn
Eau Claire