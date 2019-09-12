Time to put an end to gerrymandering
The need for redistricting reform in Wisconsin is critical. Concerned voters across the political spectrum are calling to end the practice of gerrymandering by our elected officials.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has advocated for nonpartisan redistricting for decades. Over these decades, the control of the Legislature has teetered between the two major parties. The response from the party in power has always been to accuse the league of siding with the minority party and that the league is looking to push that party’s agenda. The league has been accused of siding with Republicans and then siding with Democrats.
But in fact the league has always been looking out for the voters in our advocacy. The voters who are packed together or cracked apart because of gerrymandering. It’s a problem with power, and when those in power can determine how they keep their power, we no longer have a representative democracy. Republican voters are cheated when Democratic politicians gerrymander like in Maryland. Democratic voters are cheated when Republican politicians gerrymander like in Wisconsin. No party is innocent.
And now is the time for the nonpartisan redistricting bills S.B. 288 and A.B. 303 to get a public hearing and serious consideration by lawmakers in Wisconsin as we expect the representatives we elect to be held accountable to the public’s unified call for reforms. Elections should be determined by voters, not politicians who draw maps.
Erin Grunze
LWVWI executive director
Madison