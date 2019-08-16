Democratic ideals hardly radical
Why do I feel that I am writing the same letter in response to another letter that characterizes us Democrats as radicals out to destroy the United States?
I do not want to get into the whole argument about the real danger facing this country involving it’s becoming an autocracy, oligarchy, theocracy or any combination of the three. In many ways, we are closer to fascism than we are to socialism.
Is it radical to suggest that one’s health or one’s life should not be based on investors and profits or one’s wealth? Maybe we need to examine what is being done in radical countries like Canada, Sweden and Denmark.
Is it radical to want to energize the American Dream by making sure that people have the opportunity to make a living wage and have solid benefits? Also, in a country that supposedly values families, shouldn’t programs providing things like family leave be a fact of life?
Is it radical to say that we Americans should be horrified that families are separated and that children are sleeping in cages while being denied soap and toothbrushes? Yes, we need to have sensible immigration policies, but building a wall is not a sensible policy.
Is it radical to recognize and accept the fact that we are becoming a more diverse society? Unfortunately, many of the justifications given for the way minorities and immigrants are being treated can be viewed as nothing more than racism and the fear of the loss of white privilege.
Is it radical to find some of the stories of how ICE has been operating vaguely reminiscent of footage of what took place in Germany in the 1930s?
My advice to those who want to demonize us Democrats is to turn off Fox and talk to us.
Charles Russell
Eau Claire