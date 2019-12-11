UW-Eau Claire incident raises questions
Okay so some kids tried to pull a funny and got carried away teasing the Black Male Empowerment club.
Are any of us not guilty of being in our young 20s and being foolish or trying to be funny when we’re not? Is too big a deal being made about this? I think so.
We’ve all been teased and picked on through our lives. But such a major commotion and chest beating on this one.
A quick thought on all this: If these kids wanted to start a club called White Male Empowerment, could they do this or would they be labeled racist? I’m really curious.
Gary Eslinger
Eau Claire