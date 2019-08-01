Veterans past and present lauded
It’s a good thing this discussion is coming out from both sides, the sparks that have forged our country to make it great. I want to thank all the veterans past and present for:
1. Helping create this great republic during the Revolutionary War.
2. Holding our great union together in the Civil War.
3. Saving Asia from imperial Japan and Europe twice from the German terror.
4. All the humanitarian missions, from the Haiti earthquakes to Pakistan.
5. The Berlin airlift.
6. In “Operation Chowhound,” turning World War II bombers into food supply bombers to save the Dutch people from “the hunger winter.” Our military men would later say those missions were the best missions they were ever on. All volunteers did those missions.
A famous quote, years after the disaster of “Operation Market Garden,” reads, “kindness and goodness will win the day.”
William Nemitz
Eau Claire
English teachers: Where are you?
The use of cliches has always been, and will forever be, part of our daily lexicon. Some are easier than others to apply to one’s daily experiences.
Over the years, I’ve noticed that there has been a gradual change in much of the wording. As time passes, change is both expected and necessary. Please help me understand what I am missing.
Why did:
• “On the other hand” become “at the same time”?
• “We’ll discuss this and get back to you” become “we’ll connect and reach out to you”?
• “Let’s get going” become “we’re like, let’s get going”?
• “Ladies and gentlemen” become “guys”?
• “I think” become “I feel like”?
How do I know:
• What to do if I “put myself out there”?
• When we are “on the same page”?
• If I’ve been “thrown under the bus”?
• When I’ve reached “the next level”?
• If I’m “thinking out of the box”?
• If “it is what it is”?
I understand that the next generation wants change. But, I ask you, was any or all of this “for the better”? I will always remember management guru Ken Blanchard proclaiming “not all change is good.” Does that apply here?
Bill Hart
Town of Washington