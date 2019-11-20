Health care measure the wrong approach
There’s a fight going on in Washington that many in Wisconsin may not be aware of — and the results could have serious consequences for rural health care in our state.
Under the fancy term “benchmarking,” some in Congress are pushing a plan originally authored by Democrat Frank Pallone that would end surprise billing — when you go to the doctor or hospital to later find out the provider was out of network — by requiring out-of-network providers to accept the average in-network rate. While that might sound great to some, if you think through the real-world implications, it will seriously harm health care in our state.
If providers are forced to take in-network rates by the hand of the government, insurance companies lose all incentive to negotiate with providers and expand networks. To the contrary, they’ll likely shrink networks to a few low-priced providers so that their average in-network rates are lowered. The result will be providers being forced to accept insurance payments that do not take into account actual costs of service. In rural Wisconsin, where providers are already few and far between, this will mean doctors and hospitals going out of business, leaving even less options for care.
While I think we can all agree surprise medical bills are an issue, destroying the system we have with a government rate scheme is not the answer. Government intervention is the root cause of many of the problems connected to our health care system, so more government meddling in the system is a bad idea. Congress should say “no” to benchmarking.
Brian Westrate
Fall Creek