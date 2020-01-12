Differentiating news, opinion
on Fox
I recently read a Voice of the People letter to the editor from Dec 28.
The editorial just regurgitates the opinions of Fox News, a.k.a. “Fox Propaganda.” He cites Mark Levin, a Fox source. Does he know that Fox “news” has credible broadcasters such as Chris Wallace and Shepard Smith? On the other hand, there are Fox opinion celebrities such as Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, etc. These Fox celebrities are motivated by ratings, not the truth.
Smith resigned in protest over the propaganda of these Fox celebrities. Does the letter-writer know the difference between news and opinion? Is he aware that the founder of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, believes that a totalitarian state would be better than a democracy? Is that what an American patriot would believe?
People can be easily manipulated by anger and fear as Adolf Hitler so masterfully did before WW II. Do we learn from history or just too quickly forget? The writer could shut off his TV and go for a walk in the park, rather than tuning in for the stimulation and fear laden news cycle of Fox News (propaganda). But he probably is hooked on the adrenaline rush he gets from watching Fox spew hate and conspiracy theories.
Jim Hoeppner
Eau Claire