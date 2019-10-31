Bipartisan measure could help climate
Thank you for the AP fact-check article on Oct. 26 that corrects misstatements by President Donald Trump at a recent rally in Pennsylvania regarding several important environmental issues.
What we desperately need in our nation is to set aside our political views and to work together to combat the most pressing issue of our time — climate change. Like national security or public health, climate change is fundamentally a nonpartisan issue because it affects all Americans.
The good news is that there are bipartisan solutions to climate change that are currently before Congress, one of which is H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The idea is simple — implement a steadily increasing fee on fossil fuels to accelerate conversion to clean energy (wind, solar), and distribute the funds collected to individual Americans to offset increased fossil fuel cost during this conversion period.
This policy will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40% within 12 years and is supported by economists and scientists alike. In addition, H.R. 763 will stimulate invention and investment in the new clean-energy economy, which will help bring climate change under control by means of American technology, innovation and ingenuity.
Over 50 years ago, our nation united to invent the technology needed to land a man on the moon. If we unite in the same way to fight climate change, we will ensure we protect the planet while generating new technology and jobs for our future.
John Skoug
Osseo