Fairness needed
I would like to speak to the issue of “fairness” when it comes to compensation provided by Advanced Disposal’s Seven Mile Creek Landfill to local governmental units (LGUs) and individuals impacted by the operations and presence of the landfill.
Advanced Disposal’s Seven Mile Creek Landfill is a profitable business. Evidence of this is in reports of the possible sale of the landfill to Waste Management, one of the largest disposal companies in the U.S.
As a cost of doing business and through shared tipping fees, Advanced Disposal compensates the town of Seymour, city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County. This compensation is used by these LGUs as they see fit.
In addition, all residents of Seymour are allowed to dump residential garbage at no cost if they haul it to the landfill. However, the residents of Seymour who live closest to the landfill and are most impacted by living with the high volume of traffic from garbage trucks, the litter they spill, the “essence of landfill” and having to watch a mountain of garbage grow in their backyards receive no additional compensation.
Seven Mile Creek Landfill is a money-making operation and as a cost of doing business has compensated the town residents, township government, and Eau Claire city and county governments. It is time for Advanced Disposal to compensate the people impacted the most in the same manner it compensates individuals living by the six other Advanced Disposal landfills in Wisconsin.
If the DNR allows expansion of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill, property value guarantees and sociological payments for those living closest to the landfill must be a part of any conditions for allowing such expansion. It is a cost of doing business and it is what is fair.
Jeffery Thielen
Eau Claire
Key definition
As we continue an especially important election year with considerable vitriol of so-called “socialist” candidates, it may be useful to actually understand the differences between “socialist” economies/governments and “capitalist” economies/governments.
A quick internet search for definitions of both results in the following definitions: Socialism — “a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.” Capitalism — “an economic and political system in which a country’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners, for profit, rather than by the state.”
Currently, the U.S. (along with all other countries in the world) is a blend of both systems. Any country/city/county/state that taxes its citizens, to any degree, uses those tax revenues for “social” services (public schools, police/fire, infrastructure, human services, military, etc.). Of the $4.45 trillion U.S. spending in 2019, all of it was used for “social” programs. So, we all are dependent on a degree of socialism: Social Security for the elderly, public schools to educate our young, the military to protect our freedom, police and fire protection, infrastructure, unemployment compensation, farm subsidies, etc. The only question remaining is the degree of socialism we are comfortable with. I doubt many would agree to turn our military over to private/for-profit corporations.
Do we agree that removing the profit from our heath care/drug/insurance industries and/or post-secondary education is in our best interests? That is the question. We already are a “socialized capitalistic” country, like the rest of the world. Branding politicians/political parties as “socialists” is an unjustified attack on reality, and is used for strictly political reasons.
David Fisher
Eau Claire