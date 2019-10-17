Impeachment efforts a Democratic charade
The demo-media’s attempt to impeach President Donald Trump is doomed to fail. It will fail because, in spite of our extremely polarized political climate, the American people, on balance, retain a strong sense of fairness.
Unlike the two 20th century impeachment efforts, this movement is led by a cabal of coordinated, hate-filled activists with nary a hint of bipartisanship.
The past two impeachments started with a formal, recorded vote in the House of Representatives. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to allow such a vote to date, apparently to protect the re-election prospects of vulnerable Democrats in Trump-won districts.
In the past, the majority party (one GOP, one Democratic), out of fairness, agreed to give the minority members subpoena power similar to the majority. Again, for political purposes, the Democrats have declined to grant an elemental modicum of fairness to the minority, who represent nearly all of the non-coastal area of the country.
Although charged with no crime, Hunter Biden collected millions in fees and investments from foreigners after accompanying his father (then-Vice President Joe Biden) on trips to Ukraine and China. Most fair-minded Americans find this odd, doubting that their son, displaying no apparent qualifications, would have had such success.
Are we expected to support removing Trump from office because he refused to exempt Hunter Biden’s inexplicable enrichment from scrutiny just because his father may be the president’s rival in the 2020 election?
This charade will be the demo-media’s second strike. I am sure they will attempt a third.
John Torgerson
Eau Claire