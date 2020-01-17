Accountability key to presidency
The U.S. Senate will begin the impeachment trial soon. And it’s not going to take long since we all seem to know that it’s going to end with an acquittal.
Republicans have made it very clear since last fall that they have no intention of holding the president accountable for any decisions; not even a vote of censure is likely from the current Republican leadership in Congress. This decision is incredibly dangerous, which others have pointed out more thoroughly and eloquently than I ever could.
What the Republicans appear to want to do is replace what the Constitution says about shared power with an authoritarian leader making all important decisions. What Republicans appear to want are presidents who get to do whatever they want, whenever they want, for whatever reason they want. Republicans are poised to create a system with no accountability for the chief executive from the legislative branch.
Unfortunately, the Democrats, despite claiming to be protecting the Constitution, aren’t all that different. What leads me to make that claim? Whatever Democrats in Congress say, most of their presidential candidates seem to be proposing similarly authoritarian approaches to governance. Maybe they’ll just be kinder and gentler dictators, if they get elected.
There is always hope, I suppose, that Republican senators will do something unexpected. They may call for witnesses to testify. They may hold the current president accountable and set boundaries for future presidents when it comes to making decisions without notifying Congress or treating them as true partners in decision-making.
I wish that would happen, but I’m being naive. What a sad day it will be when a majority of U.S. senators vote to give up their right to play a role in making decisions about what happens to this country.
David Behling
Chippewa Falls