Time to address inert Legislature
Our Republican-led Legislature has failed us yet again. They met Thursday at Gov. Tony Evers’ request to address gun issues. They refused, gaveling in and out in mere minutes, refusing to address an issue recent polls have shown is supported by nearly 80% of state voters.
These are elected officials. They are turning a deaf ear to the will of the people. Somehow, it does not meet their needs to discuss public safety. How is that possible?
Heads up, Wisconsin. The state GOP, in this and in their previous actions, have shown that they no longer consider their jobs as being your representatives. They’ve declared independence of you and have realigned as a partisan group pushing their own agenda.
These people have their temporary positions only at your approval through your vote. I think it is past time these self-important pretenders get sent home and we elect real representatives who reflect the opinions of the people of this state and not those of special interests.
Steve Rouse
Eau Claire