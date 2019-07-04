Supreme Court fails to fix problem
A major setback for democracy took place with the Supreme Court ruling that “excessive partisan gerrymandering” is beyond the scope of the federal court.
It will allow our Republican friends in the Wisconsin Legislature to again go into hiding, sign nondisclosure agreements and keep the redistricting process totally secret. They will even be able to pack and crack the citizens of Wisconsin even more to win without a majority of votes.
Technology will be put to good use to discriminate against anybody that does not vote Republican. I now look at the Supreme Court as just as dysfunctional as Congress. Thank you, Citizens United.
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire
In support of new name for park
As a Vietnam veteran, I just don’t understand the controversy over the tribute park.
We, the Vietnam veterans, said we would never forget our veterans. I feel the city needs to stand tall and keep the name: Veterans Tribute Park.
Rodney Pettis
Eau Claire