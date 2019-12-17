Business group warns against puppy mills
With the holidays quickly approaching, I want to remind my fellow citizens to be careful when buying a puppy from a pet store, newspaper or website without meeting the parents.
Puppy mills and online scammers use this time of year to take advantage of customers by marketing puppies as gifts. The Better Business Bureau advises to, “Give yourself time to do the research you need to find a trustworthy breeder or consider adopting a pet from an animal shelter.” And also advises, ”Unless you can visit the breeding facility before purchase and bring your puppy home personally, avoid purchasing a puppy from a website.”
Few things make us fall in love faster than a baby puppy, but the origins of that puppy could end up costing thousands of dollars in vet bills. Consumers need to make sure they aren’t acting on impulse and research before they buy. Please be sure to visit BailingOutBenji.com and research before making any purchases.
If you aren’t meeting the parents of the puppy, then you are likely supporting a puppy mill.
Kari Kruse
New Richmond
Television news coverage shows its bias
As Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., spoke from Capitol Hill recently concerning the impeachment of President Donald Trump, I switched back and forth between Fox News and MSNBC to see how he was covered.
As Lindsey spoke on Fox News, he was given full screen and full audio.
MSNBC, on the other hand, did a half screen on Lindsey and a half screen with a reporter doing all the talking while Lindsey was muted.
Do you honestly think people could not see that they were sheltering (censoring) a spoon-fed audience from another point of view? I always do a news comparison on vital issues, which is why I end up trusting Fox News hands down even though they lean right. At least they are honestly biased.
When Trump is re-elected, don’t look confused.
Ronnie Arts
Holcombe