It’s a matter of life and death
Multiple studies show many benefits to citizens whose states took the Medicaid expansion provided through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Research published in November 2019 showed that Medicaid expansion has saved at least 19,000 lives in those states. Conversely, those states (like Wisconsin) whose politicians refused the expansion have led to 15,000 premature deaths. This only involves older adults aged 55 to 64, so these numbers are likely larger. In Wisconsin, 576 lives were lost, deaths that could have been prevented.
Continuing to refuse the Medicaid expansion means leaving over $300 million federal dollars on the table and not insuring about 80,000 of our fellow citizens. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue but Republicans under former Gov. Scott Walker (with presidential ambitions) drew a line in the sand. They seem unable to back down and do the best thing for the state and its citizens.
Health care continues to be a major issue for many. Please ask our representatives and senators to expand Medicaid. People’s lives depend on it.
Dr. Susan Rowe
Altoona
A failure to live up to Reagan’s words
I recently looked at a calendar that featured our former president, Ronald Reagan. I thought some of the quotes attributed to him were worth a second look, especially the following:
“An America that is militarily and economically strong is not enough. The world must see an America that is morally strong with a creed and a vision. This is what has led us to dare and achieve. For us values count.”
We are militarily and economically strong. The third, namely morally strong, is sadly missing. We need to make values count again.
Mary Jeffries
Eau Claire