Lack of space for the homeless troubling
I am writing in regard to the article “No room at the shelter” on Dec. 1.
I was saddened when I read that the Sojourner House uses playing cards to conduct a lottery to determine who stays the night. In my opinion, no one should be turned away.
I don’t know how you sleep at night knowing you turned away a homeless person and sent them back into the cold. What if it was your relative or even your child?
Catholic Charities should re-evaluate the capacity and either expand or buy another vacant building. Lord knows, Eau Claire has plenty of them.
I commend Christ Church for stepping up and offering a warming center. At least it’s something. But as for the Sojourner House, you should be ashamed of yourself for turning people away. Please do something about it.
Jeff Geroux
Eau Claire