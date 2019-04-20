Criticism of local judges refuted
Recently a letter was written to the editor severely criticizing Eau Claire judges for not sentencing more people to time in jail or prison and attributing any increase in crime to that failure. He also was critical of diversion programs. His assumption is that only time in some sort of confinement will turn around convicted persons.
The Eau Claire judicial system has been a leader in evidence-based decision making. What does that mean?
It means that whenever possible in determining criminal court outcomes, the district attorney and the judges base policy decisions upon studies conducted by researchers which conform as much as possible to scientific reliability.
For example, studies have shown that young people in criminal court for the first time and sentenced to jail for a time, however short, are more likely to commit a subsequent crime than those who are not sentenced to jail.
Why is this true? People confined to jail or prison become friends with others who have committed more serious crimes. They learn how to commit more crimes. They learn criminal thinking.
People diverted from the criminal system need not be given just a pat on the hand. They can be required to undergo counseling or treatment, without having to be confined. They may have their movements restricted and monitored. They may have to pay restitution and perform public service.
Tests are being developed to help district attorneys, defense attorneys and judges determine the degree of criminal thinking by the offender and the likelihood of reoffending. The tests are not yet 100 percent, or even 80 percent certain, but remain a helpful tool, if the users understand their limitations.
Rather than savaging our judges, we should be proud of their work. They have heavy caseloads. Their workloads justify at least two more judges.
Judge Thomas Barland
Eau Claire
Unwelcome power of eminent domain
For most of us, our ancestors came to the United States because of opportunities unavailable in their native land. The possibility of owning land was one of the greatest attractions for immigrants.
Owning land, in the New World during the colonial American era and in the United States since its inception, drew millions of migrants to the shores of the United States. The desire to own land is still important to most Americans. To own a home, hobby farm, recreational hideaway, farm, villa, ranch, etc., is a dream of most Americans.
In an April 8 article in the Leader-Telegram, it appears that Gov. Tony Evers and many others want to use “eminent domain” to allow villages, towns, cities, counties, etc., to accelerate the process of acquiring land for biking and hiking trails via eminent domain condemnation. Will land acquisitions be unobtrusive in all cases? Will snowmobile and ATV trails be next?
There have been many horror stories concerning eminent domain. For example, roads running through the heart of dairy farms, small businesses losing parking lots or buildings, homeowners losing front lawns, etc. It is unlikely that the remuneration allotted by government entities would compensate for the real monetary or aesthetics loss.
Consider a couple who buy an 80-acre parcel of land surrounding a 40-acre lake containing game fish and pan fish. The cost approaches $1 million for land and buildings. The county decides it needs a bike trail to pass through the property next to one side of the lake. So long to privacy and property value.
Property owners have a right to be protected from deceptive politicians and improper use of eminent domain condemnation.
John Drost
Eau Claire
Roundabouts enhance the public’s safety
I want to make an observation about the recent kerfuffle over the State Street roundabout and on the difficulty in improving public safety.
First, roundabouts just are safer. Even for people who don’t like driving through a roundabout, the science is still the same.
Roundabouts replace T-bone accidents with safer sideswipes, literally reducing fatalities by 90 percent. And by bringing car speeds from 40 mph to under 20 mph, pedestrian fatalities drop from 9 in 10 to only 1 in 10. Math says roundabouts are safer.
But roundabouts are different, and different can be scary. The parents unfamiliar with this technology are being very sincere in wanting to protect their families from this new potential danger.
Unfortunately, this is just like how anti-vaccine parents want to protect their kids from that perceived danger. In both cases, loving people are so afraid for their family’s safety, they refuse to believe scientific reports on a disliked technology that actually improves safety.
The Eau Claire city engineer’s report specifically said this roundabout would make our community safer and would reduce the risk of people dying at this intersection.
People can oppose roundabouts for other reasons, but if someone cites “safety,” then they need to show a scientific or engineering report. Otherwise that objection is the roundabout equivalent of the science-rejecting anti-vaxxer movement.
If someone you love gets hit at a four-way intersection, how much then would you support the city spending on acquiring property and building a roundabout if it could bring that person back? This isn’t a joke; people die in car accidents. Deaths we can prevent.
Brandon Buchanan
Eau Claire County Board
A solution to relocation efforts?
In regard to the recent controversy concerning release and placement of a convicted sex offender in Eau Claire County, I understand the County Board is considering building a facility to house former inmates once they are released.
I have a very simple, safe and, most importantly, tax-friendly solution that should satisfy all parties to the dispute.
Recently, as I drove across the Chippewa River bridge on West Clairemont Avenue, I glanced to the west to check the flood level on the large island below and — bam — the solution came to me.
There would be minimal costs to constructing raised tent platforms and providing each former inmate a tent, sleeping bag, fishing pole, lighter, fry pan and water purifier. Most of these items are readily available at local thrift sales.
Unfortunately, I wasn’t available to attend the April 9 meeting at the courthouse to present the solution to the County Board, but they can feel free to use my idea without crediting me.
Kyle Sturz
Eau Claire