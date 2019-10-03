Criticism of certain groups unwarranted
A recent letter stigmatized groups like the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center as left-wing hate groups, thereby equating them with neo-Nazi and white supremacist hate groups, as if ACLU or SPLC zealots massacre people for the cause.
Do defending all citizens’ constitutional rights and advocating for the poor violate “Christian orthodoxy”? Since people are notorious for distorting religion to justify their behavior, I wonder which version of Christianity applies here. The devil can quote scripture (mostly the Old Testament). The Crusades against the Muslims killed many people and made an excuse for looting. Popes went to war. Catholic rulers persecuted Protestants and Protestant rulers persecuted Catholics.
Christians had the Inquisition and the Salem witch trials. “Heretics” were imprisoned, tortured and executed. Slave owners had their redacted Bible, and their clergy preached the rightness of slavery. Rich people’s Christianity says that they, blessed by God, deserve to be rich, while poor people deserve to be poor. Mercifully, the poor yet have hope, while the rich eat their pie now (and more and more of everyone else’s pie), for pie in the sky when they die. Many pastors now carry a gun to church. Would Jesus?
Many Christian fundamentalists believe that President Donald Trump was sent by God and that the climate crisis either doesn’t exist or signals the Apocalypse. Many Germans felt that God sent Hitler; some even thought he was Christ resurrected. Suppose we treat spiritual, moral and political ideology with doses of religious doubt, rational skepticism and introspection (question your motives)?
The major religions agree on the Golden Rule, loving our neighbors, tolerance, caring for our Earth and sharing the wealth. Does our behavior follow these values?
William Laine
Menomonie