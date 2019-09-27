Trump efforts concerning China lauded
A fellow farmer recently expressed concern about President Donald Trump’s tariffs with China and how they’re hurting farmers’ incomes.
Yes, tariffs are damaging U.S. sales of soybeans to China, but I support the president’s efforts to protect U.S. intellectual properties China is stealing, along with addressing currency manipulation and a huge trade disparity.
It’s in our country’s best interest to deal with it now. Then I asked him, “Aren’t you willing to fight for your country?” China owns Syngenta Seeds, the second-largest seed company, and Smithfield Foods, which has the largest pork facilities in the U.S.
Yes, farmers are struggling with lower prices, but is it all Trump’s fault? I know China, raising half of the world’s swine, has a severe problem with African swine fever, which is deadly and has cost China more than a third of its herd. A main feed ingredient for swine is soybean meal, hence China’s demand for soybeans is less.
Soybean prices also tanked to $9 in 2014 and again in 2016. These drops were caused at least partially by quantitative easing under the Obama administration in an effort to stabilize the U.S. economy, which is described as artificial credit creation. The U.S. dollar becomes less valuable as more dollars are in circulation. A weaker dollar results in higher commodity prices. After the end of QE, the dollar’s value strengthened and the prices of commodities in dollars went down, including ag (soybeans), oil and copper.
Farmers do an excellent job of producing food along with trying to make a living. Unfortunately, they aren’t paid a reasonable price for their efforts. Something that can help immediately is for Congress to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Ask your congressmen to pass the USMCA. Let’s get it done.
Mel Pittman
Plum City