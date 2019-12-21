In support of medical marijuana legislation
I would like to commend state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, for having the empathy to introduce medical marijuana legislation.
As a cancer survivor, I know the benefits firsthand, and they are nothing short of miraculous. Give Scott Fitzgerald who is against this, for political reasons, one month of chemo, and then one hit of marijuana, and he would be a believer too, an enthusiastic believer.
To deny access to this drug is heartless. I would recommend to anyone suffering the ill effects of chemo, (malaise, nausea, lethargy, loss of appetite) to disregard the law and take care of yourself first. There isn’t a DA in the state that would dare prosecute you for possession on those grounds. Take that to the bank.
Before I was a podiatrist, I was a pharmacist and used to think the argument for marijuana was kind of bogus for treatment of nausea and vomiting because we have many drugs for that. Except that is not what we are talking about. It restores appetite, completely reverses the malaise and lethargy, and no you don’t feel like listening to the Grateful Dead. You feel normal and energetic.
And isn’t tolerating the chemo a big part of cancer treatment? I never had any nausea, but I sure had the malaise and lethargy. That is until the marijuana.
I skied Breckenridge on chemo well into my treatment for colon cancer. And I skied it well with great stamina. More than enough proof for me. You couldn’t design a better drug in my opinion. Well, it would be nice if you didn’t have to inhale it.
Robert Hume
Altoona
Some news sources better than others
On Dec. 12, I skipped frequently among CNN, Fox and MSNBC as one side stressed the two impeachment articles while the other seemed to flail away at diversion, especially the two Jims — Sensenbrenner (Wis.) and Jordan (Ohio), who each said impeachment would invalidate the will of 63 million Americans, ignoring that with President Donald Trump’s 2016 loss by nearly 2.9 million votes, the American will was already invalidated.
CNN and MSNBC stayed faithfully on task full-screen throughout my window of observation, carrying live the very intense and contentious debate ... no breaks. Fox presented identical imagery, but as a muted corner inset while Martha MacCallum, Laura Ingraham and Shannon Bream offered their guest pundits’ views, interspersed with clips of a liberal-lashing Rush Limbaugh, a re-elect Trump ad, and commercials for exercise equipment and name-brand foods.
After Chairman Jerry Nadler ended the session well into its 14th hour, all three networks began their post-game, pundit-panel persuasions. For those who clicked off at the final gavel, CNN and MSNBC viewers with any degree of intellectual integrity were likely left exhausted after attempting open-minded assessments of each side’s arguments. Apart from the frayed and frantic fomentation of Reps. Jordan, Doug Collins and Louie Gohmert, Fox-only watchers would have missed the poised, articulate Republican responses of Reps. Mike Johnson, La., and Kelly Armstrong, N.D., carried live on CNN and MSNBC. Both channels’ uninterrupted coverage should have evoked begrudging consideration of opposing counterpoints and caused viewers to at least question before shoring their own preconceptions as they wrestled with the event’s gravity.
Far less stressful to watch on Dish 205; Fox over-voiced the hearings with telegenic Trump-touters spiced with images of Ore-Ida potatoes and a lithe lass working out on her NordicTrack.
Ray Kondrasuk
Eau Claire
President’s language, actions harm America
What kind of a person would insult a 16-year-old girl because she was named Time’s Person of the Year?
What kind of a person would call his opponent “scum?” What kind of a person would resort to illegal methods to beat the political system? Is it possible that we have put a person in the office of the president of the United States that ignores the very oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution?
What have we allowed to happen? This is a most dangerous threat to our democracy. A bit of required reading: Pick up the Time issue Dec 23/30. Read the article titled “Guardians of the Year, the public servants.” These are the diplomats, etc., who testified before Congress. This brought tears to my eyes. These people came forward because they see this country in jeopardy. As a result they fear for their job and have received death threats.
What kind of country have we become? The House voted to impeach the president; the Senate will vote to exonerate — in spite of evidence calling out the Trump administration as corrupt, using foreign countries to get involved in our elections and cozying up to nasty dictators.
When the evidence is there — why overlook? Are we just to disregard this criminal activity? Since we can’t expect the GOP Senate to do its job honestly we have one last power: An election is coming.
To quote Time: “The idea that government can be dangerous is encoded in the DNA of America and so is the remedy: a tradition of dissent that holds the powerful to account.”
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls
Santa represents kindness, sharing, love
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, and he is alive and well in you, so long as you believe in kindness, sharing and giving, and love. These feelings can heal the world but their absence is the reason for persecution, oppression and war. Your parents were not lying, Virginia, they were teaching you the value of loving those around you and sharing what you have.
The idea of an elf coming down a chimney with a bag of gifts has to accept magic, as does a sleigh pulled all over the Earth by eight flying reindeer, distributing gifts to good children like you in one night.
And it takes magic to believe two of every animal will fit in one boat or that a great fish can swallow a man and spit him out three days later, unharmed. Still more magic is required to cure the sick without modern medical techniques, raise the dead or come back from the dead.
Yet many religions believe in such things, including Christianity, and such examples of magic are called miracles, and the belief in such miracles and the god or gods who make the magic possible is called faith.
There are thousands of such faiths and their believers are of every age, sex and race, but evils are done when any “faith” tries to force others to believe that only one set of beliefs is the “right” or “true” one. When you’re older you can decide because which to believe and whether to believe or not is purely a personal choice.
Whatever that decision, never forget what Santa Claus represents: kindness, sharing and giving, and always, always love. If you keep Santa’s true gifts in your heart, you will never do evil and will be a wonderful person to know.
Merry Christmas.
Terence O’Donahue
Fairchild