Dems must respect First Amendment
One of the sacred tenants of democracy is freedom of the press. It is enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution.
Over the past two decades during the first five months of the year, the White House press secretary or president has averaged about 45 press briefings and press conferences with the White House press corps. These spirited exchanges have almost always involved a series of questions and answers on topics that are important to the American people.
The White House press secretary, under the direction of the president, has held two press briefings as of the date of this writing in 2019. Clearly the White House is attempting to control, contain and obstruct the news narrative by not putting itself in a position to go on record and answer difficult and probing questions on the issues of the day.
When journalists are denied the opportunity to ask questions on our behalf, we the people are being denied an important source of information from the executive branch of government. Sadly this is just another example of the imperial presidency of Donald Trump. He blatantly disregards the Constitution, abuses the power of his office and responds to almost everything as if he were the CEO of a privately held company. The concept of service to others is beyond his thinking capacity.
This is why at the end of the primary season, Democrats must select a candidate who with respect for the First Amendment, is willing to engage the White House press corps in more frequent give and take on the issues of the day. We the people deserve nothing less.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.