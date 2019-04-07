Gas prices seem to be soaring
I was just wondering if anyone else noticed a 15 cents per gallon price hike recently.
I noticed it on my way to work and was quite happy to find a station that hadn’t raised yet by the time I left work.
So, what’s up with the big gas price hikes? The price has been going up substantially since the election. Why?
Jane Hilson
Eleva
Trump’s record worse than Biden’s
I want to remind President Donald Trump he got elected over worse and more than Joe Biden ever did.
At least Biden doesn’t lie every time he opens his mouth. I think Trump should engage his brain before he puts his mouth in gear.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi