Support our youth on climate change
On Sept. 20, thousands of youth-led marches and rallies took place around the globe. Millions of young people were joined by many others of all ages demanding greater action by world leaders in addressing the climate crisis; the marches took place prior to the U.N. Climate Action Summit the following week.
The marches were inspired by a young Swedish activist, Greta Thunberg, who spoke at the U.N. summit. She chastised world leaders for lack of significant action on climate change, telling them “you have stolen my dreams and taken away my childhood with your empty words.”
Unfortunately, actions taken at the U.N. summit were disappointingly small. This comes at a times when effects of climate change are becoming ever clearer, and the latest (2018) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report told us we only have 12 years to make significant emissions reductions or risk ever more dangerous changes to our planet. I agree with the young people who believe the time for empty words and promises is over. We need real action now.
There is a solution. Introduced this year in the U.S. House of Representatives, the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, would put a steadily increasing fee on carbon pollution and return all revenue to households equally. When enacted, this legislation will be effective in reducing emissions by at least 40% in 12 years, be good for people by improving health and saving lives, and be good for the economy by creating 2.1 million new jobs.
For the good of our young people and the world, we must start addressing the threat of climate change now. Call or write Ron Kind and ask him to cosponsor the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Barbara Le Duc
Fall Creek