In support of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin
When residents of Wisconsin head to the polls for the upcoming April 2020 election, they will face an important question: Do they support additional rights for Wisconsin crime victims?
It was after the heinous murder of my sister and her unborn son that our family saw how harrowing it is to be thrown into the complicated and confusing legal system. Through no fault of our own, we had to face the long difficult road of seeking justice through our legal system. Even with the outstanding work by law enforcement officials who responded to the crime, this is never an easy process for victims or their families, who are forced to relive terrible and heartbreaking tragedies, and it is even harder when victims’ families do not feel like they have a strong voice in the legal process.
That’s why I’m proud to support the proposal to amend the state constitution to strengthen the rights of crime victims, commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. I believe that if approved by Wisconsin voters this April, this amendment will make a huge difference in the lives of crime victims — granting all victims rights to timely information, classification changes defining who is considered a victim, and compensation under law.
Backed by the support of countless survivors like me, this common-sense proposal has already cleared the Wisconsin Legislature twice with overwhelming bipartisan support. Now it is time for Wisconsin’s voters to have the final say on Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin on the April 2020 ballot.
I look forward to voting to support equal rights for crime victims, and I urge my fellow community members to join me in voting “yes” on the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment.
Melissa Cox
Eleva